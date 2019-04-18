Lawsuit claims Waco water park gave man brain-eating amoeba

RELATED: Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
Health officials say testing found evidence of the rare but deadly amoeba at one of the four attractions at the BSR Cable Park and Surf Resort in Waco. Fabrizio Stabile was 29 when he died on Sept. 21 from an infection, which can happen when contaminated water enters the body through the nose.
RELATED: Mom outraged surf resort remained opened after investigation into 'brain-eating amoeba'
The park says it's since installed a new water filtration system.