Lawsuit claims Waco water park gave man brain-eating amoeba

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a New Jersey man who died of a rare "brain-eating amoeba" after visiting a Texas surf resort has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the water park.

Health officials say testing found evidence of the rare but deadly amoeba at one of the four attractions at the BSR Cable Park and Surf Resort in Waco. Fabrizio Stabile was 29 when he died on Sept. 21 from an infection, which can happen when contaminated water enters the body through the nose.

The park says it's since installed a new water filtration system.
