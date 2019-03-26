Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen chamber to help with sleeping issues

Health & Fitness

Pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly been struggling with depression, writing in early March that he has been feeling "super disconnected and weird." So as part of his self-care, he is now sleeping in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Bieber showed his fans his new nighttime routine by sharing images of himself sleeping in the chamber, which is usually used to treat scuba divers who reach the surface too fast.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used to treat certain types of wounds like radiation injuries, infections, burns, certain skin grafts and flaps, crush injuries and diabetes.

On March 10, Bieber shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit. Hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I'm not worried. Just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me. God is faithful and your prayers really work. Thanks. The most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on."

