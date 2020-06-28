Coronavirus

Judge Lina Hidalgo in isolation after potential exposure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she's in self-quarantine after a member of her office tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Hidalgo issued on Sunday, she was potentially exposed to the virus on Monday, June 22.

READ MORE: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order

The staff member's positive test results were confirmed over the weekend, and that person is currently self-isolating, according to Hidalgo.

The judge and other staff who were potentially exposed will be tested for COVID-19 and will all self-quarantine for 14 days.

According to the statement, Hidalgo has not shown any symptoms.

"Given what we have learned, I will be quarantining at home," said the judge. "The reality of it is, there are thousands of residents across Harris County that are increasingly finding themselves in the same position I am in today. There are rising numbers of residents testing positive for this virus, and more and more requiring hospitalization. We are at Threat Level 1 - Red - and I continue to call on everyone to stay home except for essential activities. That is the only way we avoid a crisis in our hospital system and put our community in a position to reopen in a smarter and more sustainable way. We will beat this threat together as a community and I will continue to ensure we are pursuing every option we have to bring this back under control."

SEE RELATED STORY: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo moves COVID-19 threat level to red

Hidalgo will continue her duties virtually, and normal county operations will continue without interruption.

Most of her staff have already been following work-from-home protocols, read the statement. She said the limited staff working from the office have been consistently wearing masks in the workplace and maintaining social distancing practices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthbargreg abbottbusinesscoronavirusgovernorreopen texasstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Video captures crowded nightclub in downtown Houston
Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000
COVID-19 test sites in Harris Co, Houston will remain open
Hundreds wait for COVID-19 tests at Mexican Consulate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures crowded nightclub in downtown Houston
Mayor Leonard Scarcella of Stafford dies at age 79
Masks off! Protesters claim face mask order unconstitutional
Hundreds wait for COVID-19 tests at Mexican Consulate
Mike Pence vows to stand by Texas during visit to Dallas megachurch
Mostly dry week with Saharan dust moving back in
How Saharan Dust arrival in Texas can affect you
Show More
COVID-19 test sites in Harris Co, Houston will remain open
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
How JJ Watt surprised a die-hard Texans fan in the hospital
Beyonce's album 'Black Is King' coming exclusively to Disney+
Family of fallen Fort Hood soldier fighting for military funeral
More TOP STORIES News