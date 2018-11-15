Houston is crawling with bed bugs - just not as badly as some of the other cities in the country.Terminix released the rankings of the most bed bug infested cities in America and Houston crept to number nine on the list based on calls for service.Yes, we're in the top 10, but if there's a bright side to bugging out, at least we're not number one. Cleveland takes the top spot - for the second year in a row.Dallas-Fort Worth ranks sixth.Terminix says it wants people to be aware of how easily bed bugs travel. It suggests doing laundry as soon as you arrive home, especially after Thanksgiving.It also says that bed bugs are most active at night, so it can be hard to spot infestations.