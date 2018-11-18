HEALTH & FITNESS

Honey pacifiers linked to 4 infant botulism cases: Texas health officials

EMBED </>More Videos

Honey pacifiers are believed to have caused four cases of infant botulism in Texas, according to state health authorities. Parents are urged to avoid the products and reminded not to give honey in any form to infants. (@FDAfood/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
AUSTIN, Texas --
Health authorities in Texas are warning parents not to give infants honey pacifiers after several children in the state developed infant botulism and had to be hospitalized for life-saving medical treatment.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, four children from around the state came down with infant botulism from August to October, and they all were reported to have been given honey pacifiers purchased in Mexico. Cases of infant botulism in Texas are generally rare, with the state reporting less than ten cases annually in recent years.

Botulism is caused by a neurotoxin that attacks the body's nerves. Symptoms of infant botulism include constipation, poor feeding, general weakness, drooping eyelids, loss of head control and difficulty breathing. Left untreated, severe cases can lead to death.

Though the honey pacifiers linked to the cases in Texas were purchased in Mexico, similar pacifiers are available in the United States, but they are not common, according to DSHS. The Food & Drug Administration said in a tweet that it was working to identify retailers selling the pacifiers in the United States to ask them to discontinue sales.

The Centers for Disease Control warns against giving honey in any form to children less than a year old. Honey can contain Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can produce botulism neurotoxins.

Parents who have any honey pacifiers are urged to throw them away immediately. In addition to honey, pacifiers containing any other food substance can also pose a botulism risk, and parents should avoid them, DSHS added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildrenbabiesfamilyFDAtexas newscdcwarningparenting
HEALTH & FITNESS
Can the changing temperatures make you sick?
Chambers County confirms case of West Nile Virus
Dangerous medical condition caused by excessive exercise
Can you ace the FBI fitness test like an agent?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing man near bus stop
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
Vehicle fire causing major delays on I-45 North
Showers moving into parts of Houston temperatures expected to drop this evening
Man shot in the face in southwest Houston, police say
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Boy with sickle cell disease is cop for a day
Show More
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
Local firefighters deployed to help with California wildfire
2 would-be robbers shot and killed in north Harris County
Rockets roll to fourth straight win after dethroning Kings
Play Millennial Monopoly: Avocado toast not included.
More News