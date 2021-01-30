COVID-19 vaccine

Houston's HOPE Clinic vaccinates those who may need them most

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's high-risk and low-income residents may soon find it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to a partnership with HOPE Clinic.

The clinic planned to provide 500 doses of the vaccine on Saturday, according to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner. By noon, 250 of those doses had been given out.

"We want to ensure that neighborhoods where there are challenges related to access, related to transportation, that we actually have sites within those neighborhoods so that people can in fact get the vaccine," Houston Health Department director Stephen L. Williams said.

Thousands of doses have been given across the city, despite some glitches in booking recently. Hundreds of people were sent home disappointed earlier this month after the Houston Health Department announced it ran out of COVID-19 vaccine doses at the public mega site at Minute Maid Park.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Sylvester Turner gave an update on COVID-19 vaccination distributions Saturday afternoon, saying the city's mass vaccination sites have seen great success in the past few weeks.



"It's a large operation. There might be glitches every now and then, but I assure you vaccinations are not sitting on shelves," Turner later said.

READ MORE: Your latest COVID-19 vaccine questions answered

Appointments for the vaccine have filled up fast elsewhere as people who qualify as Phase 1A or 1B of the state's vaccination criteria are looking to get their first doses.

The health department said that appointments made are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message, and confirmation numbers would be verified on site.

People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away, city officials said.

SEE RELATED: County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions

WATCH: Houston city leaders outline plan to widen vaccine availability
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine capacity continues to grow while appointments fill up quickly. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner outlines the Houston Health Department's efforts so far.



You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.
READ MORE: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston



RELATED STORIES:
Coronavirus Houston: Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Houston vaccine allotments mostly to private providers leaves minority communities searching for doses
Scammers use fake vaccine waiting lists to target victims
Teenagers could be compensated for vaccine trial in HoustonB
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinessylvester turnercoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texasminute maid parkcoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus testing
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Galveston Co. pastors get COVID-19 vaccine to raise awareness
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 people taken to hospital after car crashes into Fiesta Mart
Deshaun removes Twitter profile image of him in Texans jersey
People desperate for COVID-19 guides seek local journalists
Driver shot at 3 times in possible road rage, HCSO said
Sunny skies return on Sunday
Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Family denied burial plot in 'whites only' cemetery
Show More
Texas Republicans file to ban transgender women out of sports
Overnight crash kills 1 on 'dangerous curve'
Man missing since Nov. may have been spotted this week
WWII veteran gets car parade for 95th birthday in SE Houston
Galveston Co. pastors get COVID-19 vaccine to raise awareness
More TOP STORIES News