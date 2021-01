Houston's HOPE Clinic vaccinates those who may need them most

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Sylvester Turner gave an update on COVID-19 vaccination distributions Saturday afternoon, saying the city's mass vaccination sites have seen great success in the past few weeks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's high-risk and low-income residents may soon find it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to a partnership with HOPE Clinic.The clinic planned to provide 500 doses of the vaccine on Saturday, according to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner. By noon, 250 of those doses had been given out."We want to ensure that neighborhoods where there are challenges related to access, related to transportation, that we actually have sites within those neighborhoods so that people can in fact get the vaccine," Houston Health Department director Stephen L. Williams said.Thousands of doses have been given across the city, despite some glitches in booking recently. Hundreds of people were sent home disappointed earlier this month after the Houston Health Department announced it ran out of COVID-19 vaccine doses at the public mega site at Minute Maid Park."It's a large operation. There might be glitches every now and then, but I assure you vaccinations are not sitting on shelves," Turner later said.Appointments for the vaccine have filled up fast elsewhere as people who qualify as Phase 1A or 1B of the state's vaccination criteria are looking to get their first doses.The health department said that appointments made are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message, and confirmation numbers would be verified on site.People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away, city officials said.You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.