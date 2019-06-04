Health & Fitness

Houston ranked No. 12 in 'most bed bug-infested cities' list

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston has made the list for one of the worst cities to experience bed bugs.

Terminix released the list saying that as the summer heat ramps up, bed begs will become more of an issue.

Philadelphia has the worst bed bug problem in the country, according to Terminix.

The numbers were based on the number of service calls conducted in 2018.

Terminix says bed bugs are not only problems at home, they are a serious pest during summer travel.

The company says don't just check hotel room mattresses and sheets for the apple seed-sized bugs, also look for cream-colored nymphs and small translucent eggs.

They recommend hanging all clothing, not using the furniture drawers, storing suitcases on a luggage rack and immediately washing clothes in hot water when you get home.
