Houston COVID-19 cases top 1,145 in one month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Entering Monday with nearly 750 cases in the city, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the addition of 402 coronavirus cases that came about from a backlog of tests taken in the middle of last month.The city has now crossed four digits in case count with 1,145 total COVID-19 cases since March 5, when the first case was identified.Fortunately, Turner said there were no new deaths reported. Houston's death toll is at 10.Earlier in the day, Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo helped launch an online tool that will provide child care resources to essential workers.The day before, Turner said three staffers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were assigned to each of the three testing sites in the city, but will be moved outside Texas on April 10.As of Monday, 743 cases have been identified in the city, with 10 deaths.