Houston-area poised to cross 400 coronavirus cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A staggering amount of new COVID-19 cases on March 25 pushed the Houston-area past the 300-case barrier

There have now been 375 cases identified over the past several weeks.

In addition, Harris County crossed 100 cases.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 375

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 66 cases

Harris County: 119 cases, 1 death

Brazoria County: 38 cases

Brazos County: 21 cases

Chambers County: 1 case

Fort Bend County: 54 cases

Galveston County: 22 cases

Grimes County: 2 cases

Liberty County: 2 cases

Matagorda County: 9 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 31 cases

Wharton County: 3 cases

Walker County: 1 case



Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
