Health officials confirm first vaping associated death in Galveston County

Galveston County Health District officials have confirmed the first death associated with vaping.According to the GCHD, the victim is a woman between the ages of 30 and 35 years old who died Dec. 29, 2019, at a Galveston County hospital. She was being treated for EVALI, (E-cigarette, or Vaping, Associated Lung Injury.)Officials are not releasing the woman's city of residence, but they say this is the first vaping-related death in the county.As of Jan. 3, health district officials say they have received four other confirmed or probable cases in patients hospitalized in connection with vaping injuries.