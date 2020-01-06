Health & Fitness

Health officials confirm first vaping associated death in Galveston County

Galveston County Health District officials have confirmed the first death associated with vaping.

According to the GCHD, the victim is a woman between the ages of 30 and 35 years old who died Dec. 29, 2019, at a Galveston County hospital. She was being treated for EVALI, (E-cigarette, or Vaping, Associated Lung Injury.)

Officials are not releasing the woman's city of residence, but they say this is the first vaping-related death in the county.

As of Jan. 3, health district officials say they have received four other confirmed or probable cases in patients hospitalized in connection with vaping injuries.

