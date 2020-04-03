2 additional inmates test positive for COVID-19, Harris Co. reports

Just received word that 2 more Harris County Jail inmate’s have tested positive for #COVID-19, bringing the total to 3 with 30 more awaiting test results and 800 in quarantine as a precaution.#HouNews #lesm— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2020
The sheriff's office said there are currently 30 inmates in the Harris County Jail with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and are awaiting test results.
READ ALSO: Chief Pena and Acevedo ensure first responders will continue service during COVID-19
About 800 inmates, who were potentially exposed to the virus but who do not have symptoms, are in quarantine for observation. So far, according to HCSO, five inmate tests have come back negative for the virus.
The first inmate was reported on Sunday, March 29. The inmate was booked into the jail on Tuesday, March 17, after being arrested by the Houston Police Department for a parole violation.
On Wenesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a 14-page order setting up the release of up to 1,000 non-violent inmates.
Hidalgo called it "a decision necessary for the health and safety of the community." In announcing the order, Hidalgo again called the Harris County Jail "a ticking time bomb."
RELATED: Harris Co. reports 1st inmate to test positive for COVID-19
Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
The video in the post is from a previous story.