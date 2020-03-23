Harris County, Houston officials to provide COVID-19 response update

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be holding a press conference this morning to provide updates on county and health officials' efforts to combat coronavirus.
The conference will be held at 9:30 a.m.
Officials are expected to announce community-wide coronavirus testing after a few sites began to open last week.
You can watch the stream above right here on the ABC13 website and inside the app.
