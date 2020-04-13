How Gov. Greg Abbott hopes to reopen businesses, get Texans back to work

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- During this time, almost everywhere you go, small businesses are closed due to the lockdown, but Governor Greg Abbott is wanting those lockdowns to start easing up.On Monday, Gov. Abbott is expected to talk more about his plan to help small businesses and get Texans back to work in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.Over the weekend, in newly released numbers, there are 13,484 cases being reported in the state with 271 deaths. So far, 124,553 people have been tested."We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods," Abbott said. "We can and we must do this."Abbott will hold a press conference Monday at 11:30 a.m. to highlight his small business initiative with representatives from Goldman Sachs and Lift Fund.He hopes to begin the process of getting Texans back to work, but has to balance health and safety with the desire to ease the stay at home orders which are crippling small businesses across the state.