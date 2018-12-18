HEALTH & FITNESS

Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors

A little girl's inoperable brain tumor is gone and doctors have no explanation.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas --
Not long ago, doctors diagnosed Roxli Doss with an inoperable brain tumor, called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG.

"It is very rare, but when we see it, it is a devastating disease," Dr. Virginia Harrod with Dell Children's Medical Center told KVUE. "You have decreased ability to swallow, sometimes vision loss, decreased ability to talk, eventually difficulty with breathing."

Dr. Harrod said the now 11-year-old went through weeks of radiation, even though there is no cure.

In August, the family held a benefit for her and the Buda community responded in a big way. At that point, all Gena and Scott Doss could do was pray for a miracle.

"And we got it!" said Gena.

"Praise God we did," said Scott.

Now, they cry tears of joy.

"When I first saw Roxli's MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable," said Dr. Harrod. "The tumor is undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual."

Doctors can't explain why the tumor disappeared.

"At Dell Children's, Texas Children's, at Dana-Farber, at John Hopkins, and MD Anderson, all agreed it was DIPG," said Scott.

From no cure to no trace, the family said now they only have God to thank.

"Everyday we still say it," said Gena. "It's kind of our family thing that God healed Roxli."
