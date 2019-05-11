Health & Fitness

Genetically modified virus saves teen's life

Isabelle Carnell-Holdaway, 17, has cystic fibrosis, and has also been fighting a recurring infection by antibiotic-resistant bacteria since she was 8.

Jo Carnell-Holdaway told reporters that Isabelle underwent a lung transplant in 2017 that was "uncomplicated," but the teen had to stop using an antibiotic that caused severe side effects. Her bacterial infection then came back.

By 2018, she was in intensive care with acute liver failure.

Desperation led her family and medical care team to look to something called "phage therapy."

Bacteriophages or "phages" are viruses that can infect and destroy bacteria.

Doctors created a phage cocktail for Isabelle, including one phage that was genetically-modified to kill the target bacterium more effectively.

Isabelle has even recovered enough to return to school and have a weekend job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalhospitalteen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News