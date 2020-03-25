coronavirus texas

Ft. Bend Co. reports 7th COVID-19 death as Houston area nears 3,500 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County, which was one of the first counties in the Houston area to report COVID-19 cases, confirmed its seventh coronavirus death.

The county also identified 99 new cases, bringing the greater Houston area closer to 3,500 in a little over a month.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 3,468 cases

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 1320 cases, 11 deaths

Harris County: 826 cases, 12 deaths

Austin County: 4 cases

Brazoria County: 173 cases, 1 death

Brazos County: 97 cases, 7 deaths

Chambers County: 19 cases

Colorado County: 6 cases

Fort Bend County: 417 cases, 7 deaths

Galveston County: 272 cases, 5 death

Grimes County: 4 cases

Liberty County: 13 cases

Matagorda County: 42 cases, 3 deaths

Montgomery County: 197 cases, 4 deaths

Polk County: 8 cases

Wharton County: 18 cases

Walker County: 15 cases

Waller County: 11 cases

Washington County: 24 cases, 1 death

San Jacinto County: 2 case

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonfort bend countygalveston countymatagorda countyoutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Walgreens worker in West University tests positive for COVID-19
34 assisted living personnel test positive for COVID-19
What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?
7 tips you need to know now when filing for unemployment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign: LIVE
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
Walgreens worker in West University tests positive for COVID-19
Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in
3 women sought for questioning in death of 5-year-old
Father donates sanitizer to hospital that treated daughter
FDA warns about at-home COVID-19 test kit scams
Show More
Case against Mexican megachurch leader dismissed
Man found shot to death in west Harris County
Airline refunds for trips canceled amid COVID-19
34 assisted living personnel test positive for COVID-19
Woman attacked by 2 women, man in incident near gas station
More TOP STORIES News