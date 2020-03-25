Ft. Bend Co. reports 7th COVID-19 death as Houston area nears 3,500 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County, which was one of the first counties in the Houston area to report COVID-19 cases, confirmed its seventh coronavirus death.
The county also identified 99 new cases, bringing the greater Houston area closer to 3,500 in a little over a month.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 3,468 cases
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 1320 cases, 11 deaths
Harris County: 826 cases, 12 deaths
Austin County: 4 cases
Brazoria County: 173 cases, 1 death
Brazos County: 97 cases, 7 deaths
Chambers County: 19 cases
Colorado County: 6 cases
Fort Bend County: 417 cases, 7 deaths
Galveston County: 272 cases, 5 death
Grimes County: 4 cases
Liberty County: 13 cases
Matagorda County: 42 cases, 3 deaths
Montgomery County: 197 cases, 4 deaths
Polk County: 8 cases
Wharton County: 18 cases
Walker County: 15 cases
Waller County: 11 cases
Washington County: 24 cases, 1 death
San Jacinto County: 2 case
TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN
health & fitnesshoustonfort bend countygalveston countymatagorda countyoutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth care
