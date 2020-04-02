Free COVID-19 testing site opens in northeast Houston at Forest Brook Middle School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A third free coronavirus testing site is set to open Thursday in northeast Houston, and like the first two, it's completely free.
The new testing site is located at Forest Brook Middle School in northeast Houston at 7525 Tidwell Rd.
Unlike other testing sites set up in the city, health officials say pre-screening is not required to be tested.
The site is the latest testing site to open that's administered by United Memorial Medical Center.
Local health officials have said the more testing becomes available in the Houston area, the more confirmed cases we're going to see.
Mayor Sylvester Turner says it could be weeks before we see the peak of the virus in the Houston area.
"Sometime right around May 2, that's assuming that we continue to be aggressive, that we continue to work together in practicing social distancing, and minimizing our interaction with one another," Turner said at a press conference Tuesday.
The testing site at Forest Brook Middle School is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Thursday.
