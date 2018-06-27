SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --Children in need of a dental checkup can get one for free at the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center in July.
The center is teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston and UTHealth School of Dentistry to bring a dental mobile clinic to the area on July 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You don't need to pre-register, but you will have to be in line by 1 p.m. to register on-site.
Kids will also need to have a parent or guardian with them.
The event is for children from 12 months to 18-years-old.
The Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center is located on 198 Kempner St.