FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After spending almost 20 years in law enforcement and helping others, a Fort Bend County Precinct Two corporal is now asking the public for help in getting him a kidney donor.
Back in 2012, Cpl. John Morales had his left kidney removed due to cancer, which then put an excessive amount of strain on the only one that was left. He tells ABC13 this ultimately led to chronic kidney disease and diabetes.
Despite his health issues, Morales says it doesn't stop him from doing his duties.
"There are obstacles, but I mean I have to push through it," he said. "I can't sit there and let it hold me back."
Every night, Morales receives a peritoneal dialysis treatment that lasts between eight and 10 hours.
The process is essential to keep his only remaining kidney functioning, but can leave him with aches and pains in the morning when it's time to get up for work.
Morales was told it could take seven to 10 years for a cadaver donor match, so he is hoping by sharing his story, a possible live match can be found who can help to extend his life.
The husband and father says his health situation has put strain on his family, but they're remaining hopeful a donor will come forward.
"We do have four children and our youngest is 10," said Elvia Morales, John's wife. "It's been extremely hard for him."
Aside from his family, Cpl. Morales says he has received tremendous support from his coworkers within the department, including Constable Daryl L. Smith, who also had a loved one with a similar health condition.
"I told him that as a kid, my mother had kidney problems and she was on dialysis also, so I'm very sensitive to that," Constable Smith said.
Morales is currently on the transplant list at Houston Methodist and more information can be found on their donor website. Those wishing to specifically donate to Corporal Morales should provide his full name, John Ernest Morales, and his date of birth, July 13, 1972.
Fort Bend Deputy Constable needs kidney
