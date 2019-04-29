Fort Bend County girl diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer

Kaylee visited the ABC13 studios Friday, and while she was here, we learned that Kaylee was diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer just days before and that she is starting her chemotherapy today.
Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog snapped a picture with her and shared it on social media asking people for prayers.
"Prayer warriors, please lift up Kaylee. This precious girl starts chemo treatments tomorrow for stage III ovarian cancer. Her motto is, "When life hits you, track the weather." I look forward to helping her do that during the battle ahead and even more so after she conquers it," Travis wrote.
Many of you have shared your well wishes for Kaylee on social media:
Prayers are with ya weather tracker ✅— teachame (@SonjiBroomfield) April 23, 2019
@Esther188rod— Esther Rodriguez (@Esther188rod) April 22, 2019
KAYLEE YOU ARE A VERY
BRAVE YOUNG GIRL WE
ALL WILL PRAY FOR YOUR
HEALTH TRAVIS WILL
ALSO DO THE WEATHER
JUST FOR YOU KAYLEE
Here's my hope for her health to recover and to lead a beautiful life for the future. Terrible the young ones are developing these health issues. * 16 y/o nephew is fighting for his life right now against rare Ewing Sarcoma in Houston's medical center.— Monsterbuddy (@Monsterbuddy__) April 23, 2019
Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include:
- Bloating: Increased abdominal size / persistent bloating (not bloating that comes and goes)
- Early satiety: Difficulty eating/feeling full quickly
- Abdominal or pelvic pain
- Changes in bowel and bladder habits
- Heightened fatigue
Click here for the Kaylee Strong GoFundMe account.