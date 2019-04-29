Health & Fitness

Fort Bend County girl diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer

"When life hits you, track the weather." Those are the words from 9-year-old Kaylee Tolleson of Fort Bend County who loves weather and wants to be a meteorologist.

Kaylee visited the ABC13 studios Friday, and while she was here, we learned that Kaylee was diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer just days before and that she is starting her chemotherapy today.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog snapped a picture with her and shared it on social media asking people for prayers.

"Prayer warriors, please lift up Kaylee. This precious girl starts chemo treatments tomorrow for stage III ovarian cancer. Her motto is, "When life hits you, track the weather." I look forward to helping her do that during the battle ahead and even more so after she conquers it," Travis wrote.

Many of you have shared your well wishes for Kaylee on social media:





Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include:
  • Bloating: Increased abdominal size / persistent bloating (not bloating that comes and goes)
  • Early satiety: Difficulty eating/feeling full quickly
  • Abdominal or pelvic pain
  • Changes in bowel and bladder habits
  • Heightened fatigue


Click here for the Kaylee Strong GoFundMe account.
