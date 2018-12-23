HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA warns consumers about bacteria found in avocados

This holiday season, you may want to take extra caution when it comes to some ingredients.

The Food and Drug Administration's latest report says that avocados may harbor bacteria and dirt within the peel.

Although you do not eat the peel, germs from your knife while cutting can affect both areas.

The FDA announced that federal investigators' sampling found Listeria monocytogenes on the peels of about one in every five avocados. The new data is part of a 2014-16 study, in which investigators tested 361 domestic and imported avocado skins; 64 , or 17.73 percent, tested positive.
