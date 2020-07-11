Coronavirus

Texas shatters daily record with 10,351 new coronavirus cases

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A sobering Saturday in Houston comes as the city reported 1,524 new cases of COVID-19. In addition, the Houston Health Department reports nine additional deaths. So far, 268 Houstonians have died officially because of COVID-19.

"We're still headed in the wrong direction," said Mayor Sylvester Turner during an afternoon food distribution event. "I strongly recommend that, for the next two weeks, that the Governor would bring things down. Shut this down to take the energy from this virus."

Turner is not the only elected official pushing for another shutdown.

At HCA Northwest Hospital, there is now a refrigerated container parked outside the hospital, for when its morgues get overwhelmed.

"Any place across the south right now, the staff is getting exhausted and I'm worried for our cities," said Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "I'm worried for our state, and I'm worried for our country."

Dr. Hotez says even if every Texan actually wore a mask, and testing was actually accessible to all, COVID-19 would still be almost impossible to contain, unless we as a country work together.

"It's not just these isolated one-off measures in states," he says. "The problem that we're facing is that we don't have a national strategy. Someone in the White House needs to be looking at every state in the country, and to say to every governor, 'This is what we need to get into containment in the fall.'"

Hotez said right now, he sees no options in Texas, other than to lockdown the state for a few more weeks. Otherwise, cases will continue to spiral out of control.

"I think that's going to be necessary, not just for here but for other states."

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsocial distancingface maskcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
Typhoon Texas water park defends crowds amid social media stir
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Typhoon Texas water park defends crowds amid social media stir
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Vigil, car ride held in the East End to honor Vanessa Guillen
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Community steps in to help street vendor who was robbed at gunpoint
Dangerous heat again heading into the end of the weekend
Lawyer: Over 150 Minneapolis officers seeking disability, cite PTSD
Show More
COVID-19 lingers in the air for hours, UTMB researcher says
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
Astros cancel Saturday workout amid coronavirus worry
US COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
Man on the run after shooting 2 women in Upper Kirby area
More TOP STORIES News