How you can team up with Mattress Mack to help seniors during the coronavirus outbreak

FOOD DONATIONS
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale asks community members to rally together and donate non-perishable food items such as canned goods and brand new toiletries. Additionally, he is arranging for elderly residents to receive food by calling (713) 694-5570. Volunteers are needed to pickup pre-packaged bags and deliver them to the front doorsteps of those who cannot leave their house. Mack plans to team up with Killens BBQ to cook hot meals everyday for students who are out of school. To donate, please visit GoFundMe.com.
Katy Christian Ministries is looking for volunteers to help out in the food pantry and load groceries into vehicles. Sign up here. You can also donate hand sanitizers, gloves, soaps, disinfectants, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach and non-perishable food items and meat.
Exclusive Furniture is turning all eight of its Houston-area stores as donation drop-off sites for Kids Meals Houston and Houston Humane Society from March 14 - April 30. The items needed are listed on Kids Meals and Humane Society websites.
Interfaith Ministries is raising money to cover the cost of delivering emergency shelf-stable food to senior citizens in the Houston and Galveston areas. You can donate on their Facebook page.
Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to help pack food kits for community members who don't have reserves in case of a quarantine. Register for a shift here.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center says it is in vital need of donations, especially for O positive and O negative blood and red blood cells.
According to the blood center, COVID-19 poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions, and there is no risk of contracting the virus from donating.
A blood donation could save up to three lives.
You can make an appointment to give blood at giveblood.org.