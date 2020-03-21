Health & Fitness

Dave Ward encourages everyone to practice social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Anchor emeritus Dave Ward is doing his part during the coronavirus pandemic by practicing social distancing.

On Friday, Dave Ward posted a brief video on his Facebook page showing viewers what he's been doing during the crisis.

Ward took the time to check on his viewers and their loved ones, and made sure everyone was doing their part in staying safe.

"Well, I've been staying away from other people. The majority of the facts are straight. I just say to wash your hands," Ward said.



He made sure to remind his viewers about how strong the Houston spirit is, and that great things happen when we come together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirusdave wards houston
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 137
4-year-old boy found dead in home
Mayor Turner addresses contaminated water rumor
Showers and storms are moving across SE Texas
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Houston mayor inspects free COVID-19 test site for seniors
Mattress Mack hosts free pet food drive with Houston SPCA
Show More
Astros' Carlos Correa has some advice worth repeating
Business booming for drive-in theater during COVID-19 outbreak
Experts recommend virtual playdates for kids
HPD chief, sheriff tweet about inmate release during crisis
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
More TOP STORIES News