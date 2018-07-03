HEALTH & FITNESS

Texas health officials sound alarm after Cyclospora parasite infections

Texas health officials warning about outbreak caused by the parasite Cyclospora

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas health officials are warning about an outbreak of illnesses caused by the parasite Cyclospora.

The health department says there have been 56 cases since May, including four cases in Harris County.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by consuming food or water contaminated by the parasite.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said it is investigating after dozens of cases.

In Houston, health workers have recorded three cases since the beginning of summer.

Here are the symptoms you should look for:
  • Diarrhea
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting

Health officials are still investigating the source of the infections, but they recommend you thoroughly wash all fresh produce.

