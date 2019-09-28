Health & Fitness

CVS Pharmacy suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears

(Shutterstock)

CVS Pharmacy announced Saturday that it has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Health-brand ranitidine products until further notice

The announcement comes in response to an alert from the FDA that ranitidine products may contain a possible human carcinogen and cause cancer.

While Zantac and ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA is not recommending patients stop taking these products, customers can still return the products to CVS for a refund.

Ranitidine is an H2 blocker that is taken to provide heartburn relief.

CVS says they will continue to sell other over-the-counter H2 blockers including Pepcid, Tagamet, and other equivalents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfdacvsdrugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two HCSO deputies taken to hospital after exposure to unknown fumes
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Suspect given no bond in murder of Harris County Sheriff's deputy
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Woman douses man with gasoline during attempt to steal her car
Show More
Restaurant owner in Utah sprays cigarette smoker with fire extinguisher
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Woman hit and killed by driver overnight near North Loop
Person in wheelchair hit by car near Montrose Friday night
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
More TOP STORIES News