Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says COVID-19 deaths could surpass 9/11

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As a new coronavirus testing site opened in Sugar Land, Fort Bend County officials continued urging residents to stay home.

"Stay at home," Dr. Joseph Varon with United Methodist Medical Clinic said. "I cannot say it enough times. If we do this right, we will control this pandemic."

United Memorial Medical Center began testing outside the Smart Financial Centre located at 1811 Lexington Blvd.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said there are plans to also start a mobile testing facility to help seniors who are unable to leave their homes. Testing at the Smart Financial Centre will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, and on Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Despite national shortages as reported, UMMC said it is committed to increasing access to COVID-19 testing. As of Tuesday, Jackson Lee commented that there were about 138 confirmed cases of coronavirus, nine people recovered and two deaths in Fort Bend County. She also added that the recent number of deaths due to coronavirus could surpass the number of deaths during 9/11.

"This invisible disease, this powerful disease called the coronavirus that now has taken 3,000 American lives," Lee stated. "I believe in the last reports that it will certainly surge past 9/11. It will be more than 911."

The opening of the testing site at Smart Financial Centre came nearly a week since UMMC opened the site at 510 West Tidwell.

According to Congressman Pete Olson, the preparation and launch of the new testing site came together within 24 hours.

"Within 24 hours, working all night, these heroes got this thing up and running," Olson said.

If you're in need of a test, you can pull up in your car and medical staff will be there to administer the test, which will be done for free.
Local hospital tests new COVID-19 test that could give results in minutes





Report a correction or typo
