COVID-19 peak in Texas 2 weeks away, researchers say

In newly released data issued by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the peak in Texas will happen on Sunday, April 26.
"We're very much in the thick of it right now," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo during a briefing last week. "We've not reached the peak of cases. We've already crossed the 3,000 cases, and we're expecting the growth to continue."
According to IHME, these forecasts were developed to provide hospitals, health care workers, policy makers, and the public with information about what demands COVID-19 may place on hospital capacity and resources.
We’ll begin updating our #COVID19 projections 3 times/week. Producing daily updates has proven unrealistic given size of team, effort required to process, review, and vet large amounts of data, and implement updates. Stay tuned for our next update on 4/13. https://t.co/gsWjII5Xss pic.twitter.com/0OQhrKyiax— IHME_UW (@IHME_UW) April 12, 2020
The city of Houston and Harris County use this model to help make plans during the outbreak.
According to the latest model, Texas will require 3,881 beds, 732 ICU beds and 613 ventilators for COVID-19 patients on its peak date.
Last month, the peak was predicted to happen on May 2, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.
The timeline, which researchers say can be adjusted, is provided that "perfect social distancing" is followed.