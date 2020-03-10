Health & Fitness

Apple changes cleaning policy to allow use of Clorox wipes on iPhones amid coronavirus outbreak

RALEIGH -- Apple now says it is OK to use alcohol wipes to clean the outside of your iPhone.

The company previously said using cleaning products on devices could deteriorate layers of the phone designed to repel oil and water.

The change from Apple comes as people around the world are hyper-conscious about hygiene and sanitation as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread.

COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people around the world, including nearly 500 in the United States.



The outbreak has people buying up hand sanitizer, soaps and other disinfecting cleaning supplies.

RELATED | 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs

Cellphones could be a flashpoint for bacteria to get inside people's bodies. This is because people touch them often and bring them in close contact with their faces.

Apple's new cleaning policy reads as follows:

"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don't submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents."

RELATED | 'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancel audiences amid spread of COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcloroxcoronavirusiphoneapplehygiene
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patchy fog gives way to warm afternoon and isolated rain
Deputies tried to stop wrong-way driver before deadly crash
3 teens injured after running red light in NW Harris Co.
Man robbed at gunpoint in his own home
HISD: Several placed on self-quarantine after traveling abroad
Houston couple stuck on cruise ship hit by coronavirus
Houston 'tox-doc' explains how to prevent coronavirus
Show More
Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to pack quarantine kits
Take a tour of one of the coolest work spaces in Houston
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Dad suffers 2 broken legs after being struck by car with son
SPONSORED: Katherine shares her rodeo-inspired frito pie recipe
More TOP STORIES News