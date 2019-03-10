Health & Fitness

CDC: Flu season far from over

EMBED <>More Videos

The CDC says flu season is far from over. Now, a new strain is circulating the southeast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The CDC says flu season is far from over. Now, a new strain is circulating the southeast.

Health officials released new numbers that show there have been over 25 million flu cases, 12 million medical visits and 347,000 flu hospitalizations between October 1 and March 2.

Sadly, nine children died during the first week of March bringing the season's total deaths to 64.

The CDC says the best protection is getting your flu shot.

RELATED: 8-year-old Texas boy dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
EMBED More News Videos

An Arlington Heights middle school reported nearly 200 students stayed home sick Wednesday due to a flu outbreak.



RELATED: Child admitted to hospital since October dies from flu in Galveston Co.
EMBED More News Videos

State officials say Texans need to get their flu shots now.



RELATED: Child dies from flu as nearly 200 students stay home sick
EMBED More News Videos

An Arlington Heights middle school reported nearly 200 students stayed home sick Wednesday due to a flu outbreak.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcfluflu preventionflu seasonflu death
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Debris falling from 'repaired' pothole on I-45 near downtown
Parts of HLSR Agventure closed due to water main break
Parents detained after 5-year-old found dead in SE Houston
Montgomery County deputy hit by suspected drunk driver
Pregnant woman shot in lower back in southeast Houston
'Captain Marvel' earns $153M in record-breaking debut
CVS hold music to change after doctor's plea
Show More
Kane Brown shows off Deshaun Watson jersey at RodeoHouston
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
Man involved in chase before being found shot to death: Deputies
157 passengers killed in Ethiopian Airlines flight crash
More TOP STORIES News