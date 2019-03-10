CDC: Flu season far from over

Health officials released new numbers that show there have been over 25 million flu cases, 12 million medical visits and 347,000 flu hospitalizations between October 1 and March 2.
Sadly, nine children died during the first week of March bringing the season's total deaths to 64.
The CDC says the best protection is getting your flu shot.
