CDC: Flu season far from over

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The CDC says flu season is far from over. Now, a new strain is circulating the southeast.Health officials released new numbers that show there have been over 25 million flu cases, 12 million medical visits and 347,000 flu hospitalizations between October 1 and March 2.Sadly, nine children died during the first week of March bringing the season's total deaths to 64.The CDC says the best protection is getting your flu shot.