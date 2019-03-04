Child admitted to hospital since October dies from flu in Galveston Co.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1675618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Doctors say there are key differences between the cold and flu

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County health officials believe the flu played a role in a 6-year-old girl's death last month.The Feb. 5 death centered on a patient who was being treated at a hospital for an existing medical condition since last October.According to the Galveston County Health District, the child began developing flu symptoms on Feb. 2 and tested positive for Influenza A the following day.Officials said the child was not vaccinated for the flu and was not from the U.S. They added all hospital staff was vaccinated.The name of the hospital where the child was treated is not being disclosed. The girl's existing condition is also not being named.The girl's death marks the first such passing stemming from the flu this season in Galveston County. The county reported a flu-related death last year, but it hadn't had one in the four years prior.