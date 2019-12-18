Health & Fitness

CDC: Bacteria outbreak linked to pet store puppies

ATLANTA, GA -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a 30-person outbreak of Campylobacter across 13 states that may be linked to puppies in pet stores.

According to the CDC, at least 15 patients said they touched a puppy in a pet store. Twelve of those people said they touched puppies at Petland, a national pet store chain, and five said they were Petland employees. However, the CDC said it has not identified a single, common supplier of puppies.

The CDC said the outbreak started in January 2019, and patients range in age from 8 months old to 70 years old. Four people have gone to the hospital, but no deaths have been reported at this time. Cases have been reported in Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Maryland, and Connecticut.

Campylobacter is a bacteria that can cause bloody diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. The CDC said most people usually recover within a week without antibiotic treatment, but patients who are very ill or have weakened immune systems may need antibiotics. However, CDC testing revealed that this particular strain of the germ is resistant to most first-line antibiotic treatments.

The CDC says even puppies that appear healthy may be infected with Campylobacter, and recommends bringing new puppies or dogs to a veterinarian for a check-up within a few days. Though not all dogs display symptoms, some may appear tired, avoid eating, have diarrhea, or breathe abnormally.

The CDC recommends washing hands thoroughly after touching a dog, handling its food, or cleaning up after it.

The CDC's investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcdcpet healthpetoutbreakdogpuppy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
Conroe ISD graduate donates over $7K to pay off lunch debts
Light freeze and frost expected Thursday morning
Show More
Roadwork on Texas roads on hold, but this is for how long
Family of missing mom, newborn speak out
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Fight to rid lawn of empty pipe ends after Turning To Ted
This is what Montrose looked like in 1965
More TOP STORIES News