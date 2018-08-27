MEASLES

Toddler tests positive for Houston's 1st case of measles since 2013, officials say

ABC13's Miya Shay is the first to report on the first measles case in Houston since 2013.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A toddler is being treated Monday at Texas Children's Hospital West Campus for the first measles case in the greater Houston area in recent years.

Eyewitness News is first to break this story, having confirmed the case both with Texas Children's Hospital and the City of Houston Health Department.

According to the city health department, this case involves a male child between the ages of 1 and 3. The little boy recently traveled internationally, and is currently a suspected case of measles, pending further test results.

Texas Children's Hospital confirms a case of a child with measles occurred in recent days. The hospital also confirms a nurse is under investigation for posting about the case on social media.

Eyewitness News will have further reporting on the nurse's alleged actions.

Measles, largely preventable with vaccines, is very rare in the United States, though numbers have ticked up in recent years.

Over the last 10 years, the Houston Health Department averaged about 0.5 reported cases of measles per year. The last case of confirmed measles in Houston was in 2013.

In January, a measles outbreak sickened six individuals in the state. Health officials say none of those people were vaccinated.

Health officials continue to advocate for vaccinations as recommended by doctors.

