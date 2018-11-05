It was a surprise homecoming for a young Spring boy who has a rare disease.Will Byers has Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, doctors call childhood Alzheimers.On Monday, the Byers family came home to a makeover after being sent away to New York City for a vacation."Being able to have a fresh new start is good for him. It really means the world to us," said Will's father Tim Byers.Volunteers with Global Shop Solutions, spent the past week working with the organization Sunshine Spaces to make over Will's room.The family was escorted by police to their Spring home where they were surprised.Sunshine Spaces is a non-profit organization based in Ft. Worth that does home makeovers for terminally ill children and their siblings."We learn to live in the moment and just be grateful for what we have, and we're so grateful for all the family and friends that support us during this journey with Sanfilippo syndrome," said Will's mother Valerie ByersThe makeover team has been following Will's story for a while and decided to make over his room and his little sister's, Sam.Jayland Keeney of Global Shop Solutions, said, "Such a great Christian family, and you know Will's a very special boy and anytime we can do something to make the smallest of change in someone's life, we want to do that."The bathroom was also renovated to make more space for Will as his needs become more demanding.