Bouldering uses no harnesses, but definitely uses muscles

It's a type of rock climbing that doesn't use harnesses or ropes, but definitely uses muscles.
"It requires a lot of abs and back muscles and just techniques," said general manager of Momentum Indoor Climbing's Silver Street facility Sydney Smith. "Having a plan for what you're doing on the wall."
Momentum's Silver Street location opened two years ago. It is part of a growing trend of indoor rock climbing gyms, and it's open until 11 p.m. almost every night.
Employees at the 43,000 square foot facility are constantly rebuilding climbing routes, so the gym is brand new every seven weeks.
"It's not just physical," explained Keith McDaniel, who said he visits Momentum six times a week. "It's figuring out how to do the moves, how to do the problem. Each one is a specific problem. Sometimes, you think it's impossible and then you figure out some move and all of a sudden, it's like, 'Wow! I can do this.'"
Children as young as two years old are also invited to visit with their parents.
"London is five and Cole is three, so it's awesome because we want to be outdoors doing stuff, getting them out of the house," said mother Lisa Kainer. "It's been a long two weeks off for Christmas."
