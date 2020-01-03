Health & Fitness

Bouldering uses no harnesses, but definitely uses muscles

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We all know the catchphrases, such as "New Year, New You," that fill up gyms at the beginning of every year. But if you're serious about getting in shape, bouldering might just be the sport to try in 2020.



It's a type of rock climbing that doesn't use harnesses or ropes, but definitely uses muscles.

"It requires a lot of abs and back muscles and just techniques," said general manager of Momentum Indoor Climbing's Silver Street facility Sydney Smith. "Having a plan for what you're doing on the wall."



Momentum's Silver Street location opened two years ago. It is part of a growing trend of indoor rock climbing gyms, and it's open until 11 p.m. almost every night.

Employees at the 43,000 square foot facility are constantly rebuilding climbing routes, so the gym is brand new every seven weeks.

"It's not just physical," explained Keith McDaniel, who said he visits Momentum six times a week. "It's figuring out how to do the moves, how to do the problem. Each one is a specific problem. Sometimes, you think it's impossible and then you figure out some move and all of a sudden, it's like, 'Wow! I can do this.'"

Children as young as two years old are also invited to visit with their parents.

"London is five and Cole is three, so it's awesome because we want to be outdoors doing stuff, getting them out of the house," said mother Lisa Kainer. "It's been a long two weeks off for Christmas."

To learn more, click here.

READ ALSO: Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2020

EMBED More News Videos

Achieve your New Year's resolutions with these tips

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonweight lossexerciseworkoutweightnew year new younew year's dayrock wall
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
What Americans should know about US airstrike
United Methodist leaders propose split over gay clergy, marriage
2020 scam? Police warn public not to abbreviate year
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
Will Harris leaving Astros for Washington on 3-year deal
A.J. Armstrong: Retrial pushed back 4 to 6 weeks
Show More
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Trump says Iranian general should have been 'taken out' years ago
Was it legal for Trump to order Iranian general's killing?
Coachella 2020 lineup is getting a taste of H-Town
Man accused of flashing residents in The Heights arrested
More TOP STORIES News