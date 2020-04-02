Health & Fitness

Baylor College of Medicine wants patients hospitalized for COVID-19 to participate in treatment trial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Baylor College of Medicine is currently enrolling 100 adult COVID-19 patients in a treatment trial.

The trial, which is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will enroll individuals who are currently hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center or Harris Health System's Ben Taub Hospital.

The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of an experimental antiviral drug called remdesivir.

Individuals who would like to participate must have laboratory-confirmed coronavirus and evidence of pneumonia, such as abnormal chest X-rays, rattling sounds when breathing and a need for supplemental oxygen or illness requiring ventilation.

Individuals who only show mild, cold-like symptoms or no symptoms at all will not be allowed to participate in the study.

Over the course of the study, researchers will determine if the treatment is effective, safe or if other experimental treatments should be added as they become available.

Participants will receive a placebo or remdesivir for up to 10 days.

Doctors will monitor the participants and will assign them daily scores based on a predefined scale of clinical outcomes that considers factors such as temperature, blood pressure and use of supplemental oxygen, among others.

Participants will also be asked to provide blood samples and throat swabs. Researchers will test these specimens for SARS-CoV-2 and for the body's response to the infection.

An independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) will monitor the results to ensure patients' well-being and safety.
