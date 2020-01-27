Coronavirus

Baylor University student tests negative for coronavirus

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after Texas A&M officials announced one of its students tested negative for coronavirus, a student at another major university has also been cleared.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said Monday that a Baylor student suspected of having the deadly disease has tested negative.

The student was tested for the illness Thursday after traveling to China earlier this month, the health district said.

While officials waited for results to return from the Centers for Disease Control, Baylor facility services sanitized the student's dorm room and isolated them from others.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

On Thursday, officials in Brazos County similarly stated a Texas A&M student who recently returned from China had been monitored for a potential case of coronavirus. Tests sent to the CDC also came back negative on Sunday, according to health officials.

RELATED: Texas A&M student tested negative for coronavirus case in Brazos County

The illness, which has at least two confirmed American cases, has already contributed to dozens of deaths overseas.

The video above is from a previous story.

Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

A passenger who landed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night was hospitalized for a precautionary medical evaluation amid increased concerns over coronavirus.



UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Researchers and doctors at UTMB's Galveston National Laboratory worked on a vaccine for Ebola, and now they're preparing to tackle this deadly virus that's already reached the U.S.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswacotexas newsmedicalillnesscoronaviruscollegebaylor
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Coronavirus: US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan
Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the Year of the Rat
US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver charged after good Samaritans hit in crash
Results of warrant could soon expose who killed woman in driveway
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide, deputies say
Fog lifting... giving way to some sunshine this afternoon
Concerning note in Colo. HS bathroom leads to outpour of positivity
Someone has claimed a $1M winning lotto ticket sold in Houston
Juice bar owner believes burglaries may be inside job
Show More
Remembering Apollo 1
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Lizzo earns first-ever Grammys, taking home 3 awards
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News