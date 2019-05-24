Bat found at Crosby Park tests positive for rabies

Harris County Public Health is warning the public about the animal found at Crosby Park in the 400 block of Hare Road.
According to health officials, the bat tested positive for rabies on May 20. Anyone who had direct contact with the bat or knows someone who did is urged to contact Veterinary Public Health at 281-999-3191.
🚨 A live bat found at a pavilion in Crosby Park (419 Hare Rd, Crosby, TX 77532) on May 20 has tested positive for rabies.— Harris County Public Health (@hcphtx) May 24, 2019
If you had direct physical contact with this bat, or know someone who did, contact Veterinary Public Health at 281 999-3191 ASAP. https://t.co/GSG5mpX9hl pic.twitter.com/MxK6vQNS4S