Health & Fitness

Bat found at Crosby Park tests positive for rabies

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Park goers may want to take precautions after a rabid bat was found in Crosby.

Harris County Public Health is warning the public about the animal found at Crosby Park in the 400 block of Hare Road.

According to health officials, the bat tested positive for rabies on May 20. Anyone who had direct contact with the bat or knows someone who did is urged to contact Veterinary Public Health at 281-999-3191.

For more details, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscrosbyhealthrabiesparkbats
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News