Bat found at Crosby Park tests positive for rabies

🚨 A live bat found at a pavilion in Crosby Park (419 Hare Rd, Crosby, TX 77532) on May 20 has tested positive for rabies.

If you had direct physical contact with this bat, or know someone who did, contact Veterinary Public Health at 281 999-3191 ASAP. https://t.co/GSG5mpX9hl pic.twitter.com/MxK6vQNS4S