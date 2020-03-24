Amazon worker at warehouse on northside tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second Amazon employee in the Houston area has tested positive for the coronavirus.The company confirmed the employee works at the Amazon Warehouse HOU2 on Ella.Amazon says it will alert any associate who had close contact with the person at the building and ask them not to return to the site and to self-quarantine. They will be paid for their time at home. It also says employees at the Ella site are aware of the confirmed case.According to Amazon, it has also implemented a number of health measures employees, delivery and transportation partners, including increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning, adjusted practices to ensure social distancing and asking employees to defer non-essential travel.This is the second time within a week that Amazon has announced an employee locally has been infected.On Tuesday, Amazon said an employee in the Katy area tested positive for coronavirus.The popular online retailer says the confirmed case is a member of the management team at a delivery station in the Katy area. The company added that the employee is receiving medical care and is in quarantine.According to Amazon, they have contacted employees at the site and asked for anyone who had close contact with this person to self-quarantine for 14 days."We are supporting the individual who is recovering in quarantine. We are following all guidelines from local officials about the operation at our building and taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of those at the building," Amazon said in a statement.