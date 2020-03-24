Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Houston site

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amazon employee in Houston is among the hundreds of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company.The popular online retailer says the confirmed case is an associate at their Houston delivery station and is a member of the management team. Amazon says the employee is a member of their management team in the distribution center at 31555 US-90 in Brookshire. The company added that the employee is receiving medical care and is in quarantine.According to Amazon, they have contacted employees at the site and asked for anyone who had close contact with this person to self-quarantine for 14 days."We are supporting the individual who is recovering in quarantine. We are following all guidelines from local officials about the operation at our building and taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of those at the building," Amazon said in a statement.