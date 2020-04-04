coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus deaths: About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- Amid fears of an even greater surge next week, New York City is now seeing about 12 deaths an hour from COVID-19, with 1,867 total coronavirus fatalities reported in New York City, an increase of 305 in a 24-hour period, the New York City Health Department announced Friday evening.

With U.S. medical experts and even President Donald Trump now estimating the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 240,000 nationwide, the sheer practicalities of death - where to put the bodies - are worrying just about everyone as cities, hospitals and private medical groups clamor to secure additional storage.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: CDC issues 14 day domestic travel advisory in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut as COVID-19 deaths double in 2 days
Deemed the U.S. epicenter, New York City authorities brought in refrigerated trucks to store bodies. At Brooklyn Hospital Center, a worker wheeled out a body covered in white plastic on a gurney and a forklift operator carefully raised it into a refrigerated trailer.

NYC Health Department also announced a significant jump in the number of cases of COVID-19. There are now 56,289 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in New York City, a 13% increase in a 24-hour period. 11,739 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in New York City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citycoronavirus deathscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Galveston Co. counts 83 COVID-19 cases at senior home
Astros Foundation to hold PPE drive at Minute Maid park
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis dies of coronavirus complications
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber alert issued for missing New Braunfels girl
Saturday starts off cool and wet
You may have to wait in line to enter grocery stores
Train crashes into stalled car, tow truck in southwest Houston
ABC13's Morning News for April 4, 2020
Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint
What to do about workplace concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
Connect with your favorite news team
Hackers use racial slurs in university Zoom class
Nurse attacked as man accuses her of trying to spread COVID-19
Dr. Peter Hotez says the worst is yet to come
More TOP STORIES News