99-year-old woman's body had organs in the wrong place

An Oregon woman donated her body to science, not knowing she had a rare condition. Her organs were all in the wrong place.

Rose Marie Bentley died of natural causes at the age of 99.

When students at Oregon Health and Science University opened her body, they saw her organs were reversed.

A professor says one in 50 million people born with Bentley's condition live long enough to become adults, yet she lived to be 99 years old.

Her daughter told the university that her mother would've loved knowing she was different.
