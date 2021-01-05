coronavirus texas

Harris County's 7-day high of COVID-19 hospitalizations triggers rollback

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirms the region has crossed the state's hospitalization threshold to trigger COVID-19 reopening rollbacks.

"The Harris County region officially crossed the state's hospitalization threshold triggering #COVID19 reopening rollbacks. Honestly, this is just another milestone on the road to a catastrophe unless each of us acts. We can't rely on a small occupancy rollback. Do your part," Hidalgo tweeted Tuesday afternoon.


This comes just one day after an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated that any Trauma Service Area (TSA) that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeds 15% must close bars and reduce restaurant capacity to 50%.

On Monday, TSA Q, a region that includes Harris County, was just one day away from having COVID-19 hospitalizations at 15% capacity or higher for seven days in a row, according to data from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Department of State Health Services data showed Texas TSA Q was at 15% from Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, which is six days in a row. Because of that, the Houston area will soon experience COVID-19 restrictions seen during the earlier phases of reopening.

Earlier in the day, Hidalgo addressed the looming rollback, which was pending at the time.

In the video, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo offered a grim outlook to the region's COVID-19 hospitalizations.



"This is not an academic exercise, it is not a threshold that we should in any way celebrate reaching. What we need to recognize is that without community action were are going to find ourselves in a very difficult situation," Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo added that this is the last wake-up call we might get and called for residents to avoid any gatherings with people they don't live with to help prevent the spread of the virus.

When asked about Gov. Abbott's threshold, she said it's something she welcomes.

"I welcome a threshold the governor has laid out. We need that sharp change right now," Hidalgo said. "I am concerned that this threshold has not yielded the necessary change in other areas, like El Paso. Right now, the best thing we can do is take this threshold as a wake-up call."

TSA Q includes the following counties: Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Wharton.

