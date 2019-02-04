5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3966473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Though a vaccination program has drastically reduced measles cases in the U.S., measles is still one of the leading causes of death in young children internationally, according to the World Health Organization.

Health officials in Montgomery and Galveston counties reported a case each of measles Monday, adding to three existing cases that were reported in northwest Harris County.According to Montgomery County officials, a 2-year-old girl is recovering from the disease. They also confirm to ABC13 Eyewitness News that this case is connected to one of the Harris County cases, but details of the connection were not immediately disclosed.Galveston County Health District also confirmed a case involving a boy whose age ranges from 12 to 24 months old. The child was tested on Jan. 28, and officials said the case is part of a cluster in the region.Earlier Monday, Harris County Public Health said two boys under the age of two and a 25 to 35-year-old woman were diagnosed with the measles. All three patients live in northwest Harris County.The city of Houston last reported a confirmed case of measles in Harris County in 2018.Measles is a highly contagious virus spread through direct contact or through the air.Symptoms include a high fever, coughing, runny nose and watery, red eyes between seven and 14 days after infection, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.These latest cases in Texas come as other parts of the country battle an outbreak.Health officials are encouraging everyone to protect themselves from the virus by being vaccinated.