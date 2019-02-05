HEALTH & FITNESS

'I feel like I failed' Texas father shares tearful story after 4-year-old daughter dies from flu and pneumonia

EMBED </>More Videos

Dallas County officials reported the first pediatric flu-related death of the 2018-2019 flu season.

GARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter who died from the flu and pneumonia in Garland, Texas.

Ashtani Grinage is the first child flu-related death of the season in Dallas County. She showed symptoms last Tuesday, went to the ER and started taking medicine.

On Thursday, she died.

By the time her father, Martel Grinage, arrived at the hospital, doctors were trying to bring her back to life.

"I said, 'Maybe if she hears my voice...' I know she's getting up. I'm praying, I'm praying, because I believe in God. So I'm just waiting for her to wake up," Grinage said.

Pneumonia was blamed for her death. The infection sometimes develops during or after the flu.

Grinage says doctors didn't check Ashanti for the infection the first time they went to the ER.

He says that in hindsight, he wished he would have asked.

"I'm mad at myself. I'm mad at everyone. I'm mad at the hospital. I'm mad at God. I can't lie to you," Grinage said.

Grinage says he's sharing his daughter's story in hopes that he can help another family.

"See, I feel like I failed because I'm not even 30 yet, and I'm about to bury my little girl," Grinage said. "That was my best friend. She was only four, but that was my best friend."

SEE ALSO: Flu facts: What you should know about the flu
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtexas newsfluflu deathchild deathTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
Doctors remove massive growth on preschooler's face
Study: Obesity-related cancers on the rise in Millennials
Young cancer patient being sworn in as honorary police officer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Massage therapist accused of groping teen in SW Houston
Willie Nelson launches line of hemp-infused coffee
2 arrested for stealing at least 50 iPhones at Verizon
North Texas man killed when e-cig explodes: Medical examiner
Woman arrested after thieves pass bad checks at H-E-B
Sutherland Springs victims and families can sue Academy
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Marie Kondo trend filling consignment stores with clothes
Show More
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Houston Astros to load up Spring Training gear on Tuesday
Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says
Dodgers fan dies after being hit by foul ball in 2018
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
More News