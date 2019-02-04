HEALTH & FITNESS

2 children and woman confirmed to have measles in northwest Harris County

Though a vaccination program has drastically reduced measles cases in the U.S., measles is still one of the leading causes of death in young children internationally, according to the World Health Organization. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Cynthia Goldsmith, AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Three measles cases have been confirmed in Harris County.

According to Harris County Public Health, the patients are two boys under the age of two and a 25 - 35-year-old woman.

All three patients live in northwest Harris County.

The city of Houston last reported a confirmed case of measles in Harris County in 2018.

There are currently six confirmed reports of measles cases in Texas so far this year.

SEE MORE: What is measles? What to know about measles symptoms, vaccine and treatment

Measles is a highly contagious virus spread through direct contact or through the air.

Symptoms include a high fever, coughing, runny nose and watery, red eyes between seven and 14 days after infection, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.

These latest cases in Texas come as other parts of the country battle an outbreak.

Last month, the number of confirmed cases near Portland grew to 31.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to protect themselves from the virus by being vaccinated.

RELATED: Cause for concern? Texas among states with highest rates of children who aren't vaccinated
