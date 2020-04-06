coronavirus texas

2 H-E-B workers in Houston area reportedly test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two H-E-B employees in Houston have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

ABC13 obtained information sent to workers Monday through a text alert that read the workers are employed at the Bunker Hill location, which is along the Katy Freeway.

"All Partners who were in direct contact with the confirmed case have been notified directly," the message read.

RELATED: Grocery stores roll out safety improvements to protect employees, customers
EMBED More News Videos

Some grocery stores are only letting a certain amount of shoppers in which means you might have to wait in line to just get in!



"Our Medical Advisors believe your risk is minimum," the alert said, adding that anyone with concerns should talk to their store leader or manager.

SEE ALSO: How to protect yourself when handling groceries and food
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how to protect yourself when you go grocery shopping.



It did not give information on whether store operations would be affected.

While it did not confirm the test results or the location, H-E-B explained in a statement what it is doing in the event of a positive case:

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected. Through early preparation, continuous guidance, strong sanitation and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our Partners and are grateful that Texas has experienced fewer cases than the national average. We must all work to #SlowTheSpreadTexas. At impacted locations, all directly affected Partners are notified and provided medical advice, each location is deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times. Customers can visit their store's website to see when an affected Partner last worked in their store. Our primary focus is keeping our Partners and customers safe."

Last week in the Houston area, three CVS employees tested positive for coronavirus, prompting two stores to shut down. Both locations are now back open.

Two Amazon employees, including one in the Katy area and the other at a warehouse on Ella, also tested positive in recent weeks.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonoutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
Austin seniors play virtual bingo with surprise celebrity host
18-year-old claims she has COVID-19, would 'willfully spread' it
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old claims she has COVID-19, would 'willfully spread' it
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today
HISD to resume free meals for students today
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
Kroger testing one-way aisles as COVID-19 precaution
Show More
Austin seniors play virtual bingo with surprise celebrity host
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
Should you touch your retirement during COVID-19 hardships?
Rice to begin housing Texas Medical Center employees
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News