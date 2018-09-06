12 passengers fall ill after flying into Philadelphia airport

Several passengers fell ill after arriving on two separate flights at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.A total of 12 passengers experienced flu-like symptoms after arriving on American Airlines flights from Paris, France and Munich, Germany, officials said.The passengers had gotten off their planes and were in the Customs and Border Protection area when they began to complain of feeling ill, according to the airport.All passengers on board the flights were checked out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Philadelphia Health Department and the Philadelphia Fire Department.According to the CDC, none of the passengers were transported to hospitals and all have been released.There was no immediate word as to what caused the passengers to feel sick.There were no calls to the plane itself for medical assistance, and the plane was not quarantined, according to the CDC.Airport operations were not impacted, officials said.