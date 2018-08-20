'He fooled us:' Friends of Colorado man accused of killing pregnant wife, daughters say they are shocked

EMBED </>More Videos

Friends of man accused of killing wife, daughters shocked by arrest

FREDERICK, Colorado (KTRK) --
Two friends of the Colorado father accused of killing his wife and two young daughter can't believe the charges.

Chris Watts, 33, surrendered to authorities Wednesday after police said he may be connected to his family's murder.

Now, friends and family members who defended him are in complete shock.

"I mean, we were hoping for the best," Nicolas Thayer, a Watts family friend told KMGH.

Nicholas and Amanda Thayer believed everything Chris told them about his missing family.

"We feel, we feel stupid," Nicholas said.

The Thayers said for two years they spent weekends with the Watts.

When they learned that Shanann, Bella and Celeste were missing they opened their home to Chris.

"We loved Shanann and those girls so much," Amanda said.

They never suspected the seemingly doting dad would ever hurt his family or theirs.

"He stayed the night at our house across the hall from our 5-year-old," Amanda explained.

The family says Chris confided in them about financial troubles.

"He mentioned putting the house up for sale," Chris said.

They say the Watts appeared to be a happy family, and even if they weren't, no one expected murder.

"He just didn't seem like the type of guy to injure a fly, let alone his entire family," Amanda said.

The Thayers say they have apologized to Shanann's family for defending Chris.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymurderu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manager killed in workplace shooting in Missouri City
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Driver arrested after spinning donuts on bridge
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Show More
Deputies: Man slit his wrists at town meeting in order to be heard
Coast Guard rescues 3 people stranded near Crystal Beach
Teen hospitalized for possible self-inflicted gunshot
The Redneck Country Club hosts 2-day 'Hire Veterans Job Fair'
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at hospital
More News