Harris County deputies searching for man who escaped custody at Clay Road substation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man arrested for violating a protection order escaped custody outside of a Harris County Sheriff's Office substation.

The sheriff's office said it is searching for a man after he got free of his handcuffs outside the Clay Road Substation at 16715 Clay on Monday evening.

Deputies initially told Eyewitness News that an inmate escaped from the county jail, but a tweet sent at 7:38 p.m. stated the man took off on foot from outside the detention center.

While deputies insist there's no threat to the public, they closed Pine Forest Lane from Highway 6 to Clay.

The man, whose identity and description were not disclosed, as the center of a terroristic threat call in the 2300 block of Wigmaker Drive, which is just outside of Katy.

HCSO District 4 units responded and took the man into custody for felony violation of a protective order/retaliation.

